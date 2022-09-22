CLON --- What the cast of Cobra Kai look like in real life The Karate Kid spin-off series recently returned for season three

The Karate Kid revival Cobra Kai has been a huge hit among Netflix viewers. The series, which is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, follows the ongoing rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence as the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo is reopened.

If you've already binge-watched all three seasons, you're probably now ready to deep dive into the characters and who plays them. Well, look no further because here's a rundown of the main cast members and what they look like in real life...

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio reprises his role as the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso in the series. Now 59, Ralph is also known for his roles in Ugly Betty, The Deuce and The Outsider.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Like Ralph Macchio, William Zabka returns as a star of the original Karate Kid trilogy. In the series, down-and-out Johnny seeks redemption against his former rival Daniel. In recent years the actor has pivoted into producing and was even nominated for an Oscar for his efforts in 2004.

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Amanda LaRusso is the no-nonsense wife of Daniel LaRusso and mother of Samantha and Anthony. She is portrayed by actress Courtney Henggeler who is perhaps best known for playing Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, in The Big Bang Theory.

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Martin Cove is another actor who appears in both the Karate Kid films and the Cobra Kai series. In real-life, as in the show, Martin is a trained martial artist with black belts in Kendo, Okinawa-te and Tiger Kenpo.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Mary Mouser plays the daughter of karate champion Daniel LaRusso and wife Amanda, Samantha LaRusso. You might recognise the 24-year-old actress from roles in Body of Proof and Scandal.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Aside from playing top karate student Miguel Diaz, Xolo Maridueña is a popular Twitch streamer and is in a relationship with his Cobra Kai co-star Hannah Kepple.

Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz

The actor behind Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz, Jacob Bertrand has appeared in numerous TV shows, such as Community, Parks and Recreation, The Middle and The Cape.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Tanner Buchanan plays the trouble-making son of karate sensei Johnny Lawrence in the series. In real life, the actor has quite the impressive resume having appeared on Grey's Anatomy, Girl Meets World and Designated Survivor.

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Troubled teen Tory is played by actress and singer Peyton List. You might recognise the 22-year-old from her role of Emma Ross in Disney Channel series Jessie and its spinoff Bunk'd.

