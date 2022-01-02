Carrie Underwood is the envy of many in new workout video as she embraces the new year The country singer shared a motivational post on social media

Carrie Underwood has many strings to her bow and as well as being a world-famous country star, she's also an advocate for keeping fit.

SEE: Carrie Underwood's tasseled dress might be her most impressive look yet

The country star has her own fitness app, Fit52, and shared a motivational workout video to mark the start of the new year.

In the footage, Carrie was seen working out on a mat in her home gym, dressed in a pair of white joggers and a black crop top.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's sons steal the show at her concert

The video also included footage of other members of the app doing various workout routines, and she wrote alongside the post that she was incredibly proud of everyone involved in the community.

MORE: Carrie Underwood announces special news in holiday-ready gown

MORE: Carrie Underwood receives wonderful early Christmas gift

What's more, Carrie even offered new members a free month when they join. She wrote: "Happy New Year! Congrats on another 52 weeks, Fit52 fam. Join @fit52 today and get your first month free!"

She added: "What a year it has been! Through the highs and lows of 2021, YOU have been a constant source of inspiration.

Carrie Underwood shared an inspirational workout video

"The Fit52 am has crushed their goals, cheered each other on, and put in the reps – we couldn't be more proud!"

MORE: Carrie Underwood teams up with Miranda Lambert for Memphis charity cause

READ: Carrie Underwood's bikini selfie is her most stylish yet

Fit52 was founded in 2020 and is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

The mother-of-two is also the founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in 2015.

The country singer is an advocate for health and fitness

Carrie often talks about her health and fitness journey and previously gave an insight into her daily diet in an interview with Women's Health.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in sparkly black dress and matching hat during Las Vegas show

MORE: Carrie Underwood's sons dance to her music at her Las Vegas residency

A typical breakfast for her is a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries and coffee. Lunch is usually a sandwich with Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard.

Dinner tends to be roasted vegetables and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry, while snacks consist of green smoothies or protein bars.

Carrie with her husband Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah

Like everyone, Carrie has her vices and will allow herself treats too – with red wine being a favourite.

SEE: Carrie Underwood's exceptionally rare photo of sons raises questions from fans

SEE: Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

The star has a personal trainer but also keeps active running around after her two young children, Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.