Carrie Underwood has a lot to celebrate as she enters the holidays and she's getting into the festive spirit a little early.

On Wednesday, the mom-of-two unwrapped something very special and she couldn't wait to share it with fans.

Carrie posted a video of herself on Instagram ripping off the wrapping paper of her gift and she captioned it with a heartfelt message.

"I got to unwrap an early Christmas gift…a GOLD plaque for #MyGift," she wrote. "I am so happy and thankful that you guys love this album, and I hope it's something you can enjoy every Christmas for years to come! #FavoriteTimeOfYear."

Fans rushed to congratulate her and send her warm wishes for the holidays too.

They said it was "well deserved," and also commented on the fabulous denim jumpsuit she was wearing.

Carrie unwrapped her GOLD plaque

Carrie has been killing it on stage with some of the most fabulous costumes recently as she wowed her fans with her first Las Vegas residency.

REFLECTIONS was a sure-fire hit, so much so she had to add some more dates for next year.

But for now, she's wrapped her first run and celebrated with a look at some of her best moments from the sell-out show.

One of which had to be when her two young sons, Isaiah and Jacob, came along to watch her perform.

Carrie and Mike have two sons together

The two little boys were captured on camera dancing to her songs during the event, and they were even pictured looking up in awe at the stage ahead of

Carrie's show, in a sweet Instagram photo posted by their dad Mike Fisher.

"Boys are ready!" the proud dad and husband captioned the image.

She will now get to spend a little downtime with her adorable family at their home in Tennessee before she gets to work again in the new year.

