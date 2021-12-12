Carrie Underwood's sons are so excited as they dance to her music at her latest show The country singer is a doting mom to two little boys

Carrie Underwood has been having the time of her life during her Las Vegas residency.

The country singer has had fans from around the world coming to watch her perform at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre.

And over the weekend, the award-winning star had two very important people come to see her on stage – her young sons Isaiah and Jacob.

VIDEO: Watch Carrie Underwood's sons dance to their famous mom's music

The two little boys were more that excited to see their mom perform her greatest hits, and were captured on camera dancing to her songs during the event.

They were also pictured looking up in awe at the stage ahead of Carrie's show, in a sweet Instagram photo posted by their dad Mike Fisher.

"Boys are ready!" the proud dad and husband captioned the image.

Carrie Underwood's sons waiting to see their mom perform

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Oh my goodness this is absolutely the sweetest thing. I know all her boys are so proud of her," while another wrote: "This is the cutest! Cheering on mama."

A third added: "They have great seats. What an awesome thing to see their mommy perform."

The award-winning country star is a doting mom

Carrie's residency, Reflection, has proved so popular that she's added new dates, which went on sale last week. Reflection celebrates Carrie's greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international star.

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

When she isn't working, there's nothing the singer enjoys more than spending time with her family. Carrie and Mike live with their sons in Tennessee on a $3 million estate.

The house features everything from a private horse stables to its own lake. What's more, the couple built their dream home on the 400-acre plot of land, which they originally purchased in 2011.

