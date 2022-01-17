Peter Andre's wife Emily touched by son Theo's sweet gesture

Peter Andre's wife Emily has shared a picture of the touching gesture her son Theo treated her to one week after Katie Price's shock online attack.

On Sunday, the NHS doctor took to Instagram to show off the sweet gift her five-year-old son had wrapped up for her and Peter. Although, she kept the contents of the gift from her fans.

Across the image, she remarked: "Theo wrapped us a present all by himself, in case you can't read the writing it says, 'To Mum and Dad love Theo'. Too cute!!!"

Last weekend, Peter's ex-wife Katie Price hit out at Emily in a social media post that has since been deleted, claiming that the NHS doctor is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and is "jealous" of Katie's relationship with her daughter Princess.

Although the couple have chosen not to respond to Katie's post, on Monday, the former pop star gave his wife his full support as she shared a post about mental health.

Peter and Emily Andre's son Theo's sweet gesture

In a long message, Katie shared her perspective that Emily is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and "jealous" of Katie's relationship with her daughter Princess.

Katie also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year. Both Peter and Emily are yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Peter divorced his ex-wife Katie back in 2009. They are parents to son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Princess. Three years after their split, Peter found love with Emily and they tied the knot in July 2015. Together they share children Theo and Amelia.

