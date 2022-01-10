Peter Andre's wife Emily inundated with support after Katie Price's online rant The NHS doctor has not addressed the criticism

Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh found herself in the spotlight on Sunday after Katie Price criticised her in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

In a long message, Katie shared her perspective that Emily, who works as a doctor in the NHS, is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and "jealous" of Katie's relationship with her daughter Princess.

Peter and his ex-wife Katie are parents to son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Princess. After their divorce in 2009, Peter found love with Emily and they tied the knot in July 2015. Together they share children Theo, five, and Amelia, eight.

The criticism comes as Peter and Emily marked their daughter's eighth birthday. Alongside a series of pictures from the party, fans were quick to express their support.

One comment read: "You are an inspiration to us all Emily. I admire the way you raise your children and step children whilst no doubt being a wonderful doctor also. I think Peter got the cream of the crop when he married you. Be proud of all you are achieving each and every day."

Peter and wife Emily have been married since 2015

Another fan said: "You are pure class Emily. Do not rise to the [explicit] happy birthday to Millie x." A third follower remarked: "They go low, you go high. I admire your dignity. Happy birthday to Millie x." A fourth stated: "What a classy lady you are, wonderful mum and step mum."

In the attack, Katie also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year. Both Peter and Emily are yet to comment publicly on the matter.

"She claims to be a doctor who clearly doesn't have a clue about mental health," the post read. "Oh and stopped my daughter from visiting me at The Priory when she wanted to see her mum. She is so jealous of my relationship I have with Princess and puts me down.

Katie Price shared this scathing post online

"Emily you are not and never will be my kids' parent so mind your own business, your so two faced and definitely not the person you portray to the public [sic]."

This isn't the first time that Katie has spoken out against her ex-husband and his wife, including alleging in November that Peter was "making money from my name".

At that time, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker appeared to respond to reports, but did so indirectly, simply posting an Instagram Story which read: "I don't do stories. It's not my bag. I never get involved. Just thought I'd let anyone interested know. Nice try though."

