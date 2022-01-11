Peter Andre's wife Emily details experience with 'mum guilt' after Katie Price's backlash

Emily Andre has kept a dignified silence following Katie Price's online criticism, and has continued to do so as she promotes her new book aimed at schoolchildren, Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know.

During an interview with New Magazine, the NHS doctor - who is married to Peter Andre - confessed to experiencing "mum guilt" and how she has overcome those feelings.

"I have got a lot better at taking time for myself," she said. "I never used to do that. I would feel guilty a lot. If I had an hour off, I'd think I should be doing something with all the kids. But I can't look after everyone unless I look after myself."

About the new book, she added: "If I can make a difference, then that makes it worthwhile for me. I'd be lying if I said it's not hard work. I try to juggle my mum role and my work for the NHS. But I love both."

The comments come shortly after Emily found herself in the spotlight on Sunday when Peter's ex Katie criticised her in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

Emily is pictured with Peter and his two eldest children

In a long message, Katie shared her perspective that Emily is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and "jealous" of Katie's relationship with her daughter Princess.

In the attack, Katie also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year. Both Peter and Emily are yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Peter divorced his ex-wife Katie back in 2009. They are parents to son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Princess. Three years after their split, Peter found love with Emily and they tied the knot in July 2015. Together they share children Theo, five, and Amelia, eight.

