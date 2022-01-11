Peter Andre and his wife Emily have so far chosen not to comment on Katie Price's recent outburst on Instagram.

MORE:- 10 rare photos of Peter Andre's adorable children

But Peter gave a public show of support for his wife on Monday after she shared a video on mental health on her social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter makes 'awkward' comment about parents' split

Emily, who shares two children with Peter, posted a clip in support of app We Are Mentor 360 – described as a 'Pocket Life Coach'.

READ: Peter Andre's daughter Princess shares sweet photo of her and mum Katie Price after online drama

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily makes rare comment about being stepmum to Princess and Junior

She wrote: "Having a routine of habits can lead you to positive changes in your life. They can shape your health, help you become more productive and steer you towards achieving your goals.

Peter posted two red love hearts under Emily's new video

"Whether you need support in managing your mental health or you simply need a daily routine to follow, @wearementor360 has thousands of habits and formulas for you to explore and find what works best for you.

READ: Peter Andre divides fans with new look

MORE: Peter Andre makes surprising revelation about trying for another baby wife Emily

"There's a formula for every challenge at your fingertips for every mind and every one, from incredible experts across mental fitness, holistic wellbeing and psychological performance."

The couple have been happily married since 2015

Her proud husband was among the first to comment, sweetly posting two red love hearts in the comments section. Fans were also quick to show their support for Emily. "You have such a wonderful and beautiful demeanour about you, you remind me so much of Kate Middleton," one remarked.

READ: Peter Andre's daughter Princess posts heartfelt tribute to mum Katie Price

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily tears up over emotional milestone involving son Theo

"Such a classy and dignified lady," a second shared. "Rise above and don't bother even commenting on any negativity. Keep doing you X." And a third told the 32-year-old: "Amazing mum and step mum what an inspiration xx."

Emily is both a mother and a step-mother

On Sunday, Emily found herself in the spotlight when Katie hit out at her in an Instagram Story, which she has since deleted. In a long message, Katie claimed that Emily, who works as a doctor in the NHS, is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and is "jealous" of Katie's relationship with her daughter Princess.

Peter and his ex-wife Katie are parents to son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Princess. After their divorce in 2009, Peter found love with Emily and they tied the knot in July 2015. Together they share children Theo, five, and Amelia, eight.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.