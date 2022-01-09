Peter Andre shares post after Katie Price criticises his wife Emily in now-deleted message The former couple were married between 2005 and 2009

Peter Andre took to social media on Sunday after his ex-wife Katie Price expressed her feelings about his second marriage in a now-deleted Instagram Story that saw her criticise Peter's wife Emily, with whom he shares two young children, Amelia and Theo.

The Australian singer and the glamour model tied the knot in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity… and went on to have teenagers Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, before splitting four years later.

SEE: Peter Andre's post on kids Junior and Princess gets fans talking - and Katie Price's ex reacts

In a long message, Katie shared her perspective that Emily, who works as a doctor in the NHS, is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and "jealous" of Katie's relationship with Princess.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre makes candid family comments

She also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year. While Peter did not comment directly on his ex's remarks, he shared a sweet series of photos and videos from a family day out for a special occasion.

SEE: Peter Andre shares peek inside daughter Amelia's 8th birthday celebrations

MORE: Peter Andre and Katie Price's children send their support to their mum following arrest

Sharing a short clip of daughter Amelia's eighth birthday cake, the star also posted snaps from a trampoline party, which looked like so much fun!

Peter shared the sweet family moments to Instagram

As well as their daughter, Peter and Emily, who married in 2015, share son Theo, five.

This isn't the first time that Katie has spoken out against her ex-husband and his wife, including alleging in November that Peter was "making money from my name".

At that time, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker appeared to respond to reports, but did so indirectly, simply posting an Instagram Story which read: "I don't do stories. It's not my bag. I never get involved. Just thought I'd let anyone interested know. Nice try though."

Katie opened up on Instagram

At the time, Katie was in Las Vegas with her partner, Carl Woods, who she was rumoured to be planning to marry having obtained the necessary paperwork to get married in the US.

The trip came after Katie had a stint in rehab and she paid a gushing tribute on social media to people who "have my back no matter what".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.