Robin Roberts had an emotional start to the week when she revealed on social media that she was mourning a tragic loss.

The Good Morning America host shared a tribute she'd penned to Tuskegee Airman General Charles McGee.

The celebrated American hero passed away at the age of 102, and the TV host took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on him.

Alongside a shot of herself standing in front of a screen with his picture, Robin wrote: "General Charles E McGee was a true American hero.

"The Tuskegee Airman has passed away at the age of 102. Such a remarkable, humble man. Honored to have spent time with him and his 3 incredible children. Thinking of the McGee family…"

Many of her ABC colleagues sent supportive messages and prayer emojis in the comments, including Deborah Roberts and Martha Raddatz, along with her many fans.

"May Gen. McGee Rest In Peace. A remarkable man who served his country well. Prayers for his family," one wrote, with another adding: "Thought of your father Robin when I saw this on the news tonight."

Robin paid tribute to General Charles McGee upon learning of his death

The TV personality recently returned from a relaxing holiday to Key West, Florida before enjoying some down time at her Connecticut country home.

On her return, the 61-year-old delighted fans with a rare look at her home, as she shared a gorgeous poolside photo on social media.

The picture was taken during a dinner with her partner Amber Laign, as they marked the new start to the year.

The scene looked like something from a hotel, with their pool lit up alongside a decadent feast of food laid out on the table, which was decorated with candles.

The star shared a look into her garden as she marked the new year in style

The star splits her time between Connecticut and New York, where she lives during the week so that she is in easy reach of the GMA studios.

