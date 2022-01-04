Robin Roberts says she's 'incredibly sad' following Hollywood icon Betty White's death

Robin Roberts is one of the many famous faces to pay tribute to the late Hollywood star Betty White, who passed away on 31 December.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a powerful message following Betty's death, revealing that she was incredibly sad to hear the news.

The 61-year-old shared a series of photos of her interviewing Betty, alongside the words: "Incredibly sad that the one and only Betty White has passed away. Such sweet memories being in her presence."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing this beautiful post Robin of Betty White and you together. She will be loved always by all of us." Another wrote: "Lovely tribute and beautiful photo. This news made New Year's Eve a sad passing of time." A third wrote: "She was an amazing woman."

Betty was known for her role as Rose Nylund in Golden Girls, and passed away at the age of 99, just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday.

Betty started her career in the 1930s and was still working in the industry as recently as 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Robin Roberts paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Betty White

She rose to fame for her role as Elizabeth in Life with Elizabeth, and became the nation's sweetheart when she was one of the central characters in Golden Girls.

The star was just weeks away from turning 100, and was preparing to mark her centenary when she passed away.

Betty White passed away at the age of 99 just weeks before her 100th birthday

In a heartbreaking tweet posted on 28 December, she wrote: " My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow."

In the interview with People, she spoke about how she remained healthy into her 90s, explaining: "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age." She then joked: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

