Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's 'Lil Man' adoption story is so sweet

They have a wonderful life together

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have a long and happy relationship together and have been a couple for 16 years. 

While they don't have any children of their own, the GMA host and her girlfriend do have an adoption story which will melt your heart. 

Robin, 61, and Amber a fortunate enough to call their beloved dog, Lukas, their baby and the way they brought him into their lives is so sweet.

WATCH: Robin Roberts' celebration with Amber Laign 

The couple's decision to add to their family came at a difficult time after they lost their Jack Russell Terrier, KJ.

The pet pooch was almost 18 years old and Robin had owned him since he was a puppy. He had been through some very difficult times with his owner. 

The two-time cancer survivor was crushed at the time of his death and paid tribute to the dog's utter devotion to her over the years. 

robin-roberts-dog

They adore their dog Lukas 

Amber had also lost her dog, Frances, a beagle-shepherd mix, two years prior. 

But as they healed, the couple decided it was time to move forward and consider the idea of giving another dog a good home. 

A post shared by Lil Man LuKas (@lil_man_lukas)

Robin and Amber gave Lukas a wonderful new home

The animal lover took them to North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, New York.

It identifies itself as the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the world.

Robin wasn't quite ready to adopt, but Amber was. Lukas, a Tibetan spaniel-papillon mix, caught her eye and the rest was history.

robin-roberts-amber

Robin and Amber recently celebrated their 16th anniversary 

Their adopted "Lil Man Lukas," has become a firm fixture in their lives and he even has his own Instagram account. 

He lives the life of luxury at their beautiful Connecticut home and enjoys vacations with his much-loved owners too. 

