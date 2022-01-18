Kate Bosworth celebrates birthday by riding a horse in a bikini – fans react The star turned 39 on Monday

Kate Bosworth celebrated her 39th birthday this week, and to mark the special occasion the actress shared several photos and a video that got fans talking.

Taking to her Instagram, the star posted three pictures showing her posing in front of the sea and in two of them she could be seen riding a horse.

"This is 39," she simply captioned them whilst tagging the location as "Heaven on Earth".

In her Stories, sharing the same post, she made reference to her hit film Blue Crush, which was filmed 20 years ago.

Kate Bosworth looked stunning in the snaps shared via Instagram

In the sports film, Kate stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake and Mika Boorem. It tells the story of three friends who have one passion: living the ultimate dream of surfing on Hawaii's famed North Shore.

Fans loved the post and while many friends and fans rushed to congratulate her, others couldn't help but comment on her incredible figure.

"You never change," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "Going on 25."

A third added: "I wanna look that good at 39."

Friends and fans rushed to compliment the star on her incredible figure

This is Kate's first birthday since separating from her husband of eight years, Michael Polish.

In 2021 she broke the news with an unexpected Instagram message alongside a romantic image of her kissing Michael.

Since the split, the star, who dated Orlando Bloom for two years until 2006, has been linked to actor Justin Long.

The couple worked on a film together last Spring, months before she announced her separation in August.

At the time, Kate shared a picture of her and Justin together and wrote: " "There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6-day weeks.

"The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."