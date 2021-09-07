Kate Bosworth makes major change to appearance in wake of divorce The star's eight-year marriage recently came to an end

Kate Bosworth isn't letting a breakup dampen her fashion sense and has undergone a makeover which fans adored.

The Blue Crush actress who recently split from her husband, Michael Polish, shared her new look on Instagram and it's quite the transformation.

Kate showcased a brand new hairdo complete with long bangs which sparked quite the reaction from her social media followers.

Alongside the photo she wrote: "Starting something new… (meet Cassidy) Love this group so so SO much. #SENTINEL let's go!!!"

Even Kate looked surprised at her appearance

Her fans commented on her appearance and wrote: "That smile," and, "love," and there were strings of heart emojis suggesting her hair makeover is a hit.

Kate's haircut comes in the wake of her surprise divorce. She broke the news with an unexpected Instagram message alongside a romantic image of her kissing Michael.

The lengthy post read: "The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal.

"Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.

Kate shared a lengthy post announcing her split from Michael

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown.

"What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.

"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.

Kate and Michael have ended their eight year marriage

"Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.

"We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation.

"Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning. This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate + Michael."

