Ginger Zee has frequently gone above and beyond for her work, but her latest endeavors have fans feeling more than a little concerned.

The Good Morning America host took to social media to reveal that she was at Rockaway Beach to report on the storm in New York.

She posted a selfie of herself in front of the choppy waters that morning and also added a clip of them starting to rise and rush up to the shore.

Ginger did not look pleased in the shot, and revealed that the weather was quite torrential to be enjoying a day at the beach.

"Beach day anyone? Gusts up to 70 mph on Long Island, coastal flooding 2-3 feet. And that's just here at the coast… stay safe all," she captioned her post.

Many fans immediately called for her to stay safe as well and be careful during her reporting, as one hilariously wrote: "Get inside young lady!"

Another added: "Good morning, be careful and have a safe day," with a third also saying: "You're in the badlands of Rockaway Beach but it has some of the most beautiful sunsets! Stay safe but enjoy this beautiful day (photographically speaking!)"

Ginger's waterside video left fans concerned for her safety

While working from home, ABC's chief meteorologist recently celebrated her birthday virtually with her fellow GMA hosts.

The TV personality was reporting live from her backyard in a weather segment, when she was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers from a member of the crew behind-the-scenes.

Meanwhile in the studio, Robin Roberts - who shared the footage on Instagram – said: "Okay, let's go to Ginger. We have been waiting to say this all morning long - happy birthday!"

Ginger, clearly overwhelmed, said: "Thank you! This is the best! I saw Sam creeping around in my yard over here and I thought 'What is going on?' You are navigating the ice and snow well!

The meteorologist was surprised live on air by her GMA co-stars

"Thank you all so much. Thank you, thank you, I am so looking forward to another trip around the sun."

