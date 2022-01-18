Davina McCall celebrates very happy news with youngest daughter Tilly

Davina McCall had a big reason to celebrate this week. The Masked Singer judge took to Instagram on Monday evening to share some happy news regarding her youngest daughter, Tilly.

Davina, 54, posted a short video which she begins by saying: "This is a response post to the post yesterday – because I thought you might want to know…

"Tilly, did you pass your driving test?" she asks, looking off-camera. "Yes I did!" the 17-year-old replies, prompting her proud mum to look start celebrating.

Her post received a huge number of comments – not least from Davina's friend Tess Daly, who revealed her own daughter was preparing for her test.

Davina shares her three children with ex-husband Matthew

"YESSSSS GO TILLY!" she wrote. "Phoebe's got her theory in a week! I'm in bits for her! She however seems a bit TOO calm!"

Julia Bradbury wrote "Congratulations Tilly! Independent Woman!" and Ore Oduba shared a series of clapping hands emojis. Another fan joked: "Yesssss! Well done Tilly! Mum's chauffeur now!"

Davina is a mother of three – although she keeps her children away from her social media channels. She shares daughters Holly, 19, Tilly, and 14-year-old son Chester with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson.

The star is now dating hairdresser Michael Douglas

In an interview with Woman and Home magazine, Davina gave an insight into her bond with her children – in particular, Holly.

"My oldest daughter, Holly, is a young adult and we're at the stage where we're so close, it feels like we're best friends, but I don't want that. You need to be their friend but you have to look after them too - and give advice they don't want to hear."

She added: "My uncle told me that kids go into a tunnel at around 12, by which point you can't teach them any more, they just have to learn from their mistakes. You have to teach them everything before then."

