Kate Bosworth wows in dramatic fall-inspired outfit at Berlin Fashion Week The A-lister looked so chic

Bringing Hollywood glamour to Berlin Fashion Week, Kate Bosworth certainly turned heads on Wednesday as she attended the unveiling of Marc Cain's SS22 Collection. Making a statement in a camel-coloured suit by the label, the actress teamed her printed two-piece with a vibrant pink handbag, and silver strappy sandals.

Kate wore a camel-coloured suit by Marc Cain to the star-studded event

Sweeping her blonde hair into a low, sleek chignon, Kate's updo highlighted her demure studded earrings. As for her makeup, the A-lister combined a smokey copper shadow with a honey-hued blusher and a vibrant cherry red lipstick – divine.

Sharing a number of stylish snaps on Instagram, Kate wrote: "24 hrs in Berlin! Thank you @marccain for the beautifully inspiring and joyful presentation."

The actress shared a number of stylish snaps on Instagram

Wowing her 895k followers, Kate's fans were quick to praise her fall-inspired outfit. "Gorgeous! Love this look," wrote one.

"Stunning suit!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: Very classy look Ms Bosworth."

The actress had attended Marc Cain's 'Keep on Dancing' event alongside several high-profile guests, including Princess Lilly Zu Sayn Wittgenstein, Anna Maria Mühe and influencer Leonie Hanne.

Kate joined Helmut Schlotterer, Managing Director, Founder and Owner of Marc Cain

In an official statement, Kate said: "I am delighted to be a guest of Marc Cain here in Berlin again. The joy, warmth and inspiration reflected in the presentation is exactly what the world needs right now."

The unveiling of the SS22 Collection, showcased the theme: "This world is a dancefloor. Keep on dancing." Performed by ten dancers and choreographed by well-known Canadian dancer and company director Eric Gauthier, the collection featured modern styling, expressive colour combinations and distinctive prints.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being back here in Berlin after such a long time. Our event has once again succeeded in making a statement in Berlin. Kate Bosworth brought Hollywood glamour to the capital and I was happy to welcome her again to Marc Cain," stated Helmut Schlotterer, Managing Director, Founder & Owner.

