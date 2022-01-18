George Stephanopoulos' on-air comment to co-star leaves studio in hysterics Nothing better than Jeopardy, though

George Stephanopoulos enjoys having a bit of fun with his co-stars while still maintaining a serious demeanor while delivering the day's news.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth asked about how they handled their teenage daughters dating

On the latest instalment of Good Morning America, he was joined by his co-star TJ Holmes, who led a segment on a Jeopardy winner's new streak.

Before beginning his segment, however, TJ started off by saying: "You all might remember, George, you said to me here on the air not long ago 'TJ, did you ever imagine that Jeopardy would be a news beat that you would cover?'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on air

The comment had many in the studio laughing, including George, who could just look on and hilariously respond with: "You had a good year of it!"

TJ then went on to explain that it was because there was a huge influx of stories around the show over the past year, including the search for a new host and several winning streaks being made.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's Manhattan living room is so stylish

After the segment about the most recent contestant with a victorious run, he talked more about how contestants often study the game and its patterns to figure out when questions could be asked again in different ways.

The latest Jeopardy story on GMA inspired TJ to reference George's comment

This time, it was Michael Strahan's turn to make a funny quip, as he said: "When you said they'd ask the same thing in different ways, all I thought was I'd get it wrong twice."

His quick-witted comment left everyone in the studio in hysterics, including TJ, George, and their co-host for the morning, Janai Norman.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals challenge she faced ahead of their anniversary

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth co-ordinate in stylish date night photo

George also shares a lot of his sense of humor with his wife, actress and comedian Ali Wentworth, who he has been married to since 2001.

The two have a loving bond but often enjoy good-naturedly ribbing on each other, but also love to comedically declare their love for one another on social media and in interviews.

Ali made a bold statement about her husband with her sweater

Ali recently even shared a picture of herself wearing a hilarious Christmas sweater from her husband that read "If loving George Stephanopoulos is wrong I don't want to be right."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.