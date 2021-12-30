Ali Wentworth makes bold statement concerning husband George Stephanopoulos The Go Ask Ali podcaster has been married to the GMA anchor for 20 years

Ali Wentworth is renowned for her sense of humor and certainly made her family smile over the holidays.

The Go Ask Ali podcaster received a hilarious jumper for Christmas which she wore with pride, and it was all to do with her husband George Stephanopoulos.

The statement sweater had the words "If loving George Stephanopoulos is wrong I don't want to be right".

The mom-of-two shared a photo of her wearing the jumper in her living room at home in New York, alongside the caption: "Here's to creative giving! Peace and love everyone!"

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "I need to have one of those!" while another wrote: "Omg I need to know who gave it to you?!" Jennifer Grey also commented, writing: "So happy to be wrong!!"

Ali and George have been married since 2001 and recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Ali Wentworth made a bold statement about her husband George Stephanopoulos

The celebrity couple live an idyllic life in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where they live with their daughters Elliott and Harper.

The family have lived in New York since 2009 after relocating from Washington D.C. when George took over Diane Sawyer's job on Good Morning America.

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George recently marked their 20th wedding anniversary

It will have been an extra special Christmas for Ali and George, having experienced a big change in their family in September after their daughter Elliott flew the nest.

While she has returned for the holidays, Elliott is no longer living at home after going off to college.

Ali admitted that it had been "brutal" but is incredibly proud of her firstborn, revealing on her podcast that she was "thriving" in her new environment.

