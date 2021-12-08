George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth co-ordinate in stylish date night photo The Good Morning America anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star have been married 20 years

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are the definition of couple goals, having met on a blind date over a decade ago.

MORE: Ali Wentworth reflects on the past year in incredibly honest video

The celebrity couple have a legion of fans who adore their relationship and so were delighted this week when Ali dug out an incredible throwback photo from their date night.

In the picture, the pair were both dressed in red, with the Go Ask Ali podcast star looking stylish in a tailored dress with a contrasting black belt, while George looked smart in a grey suit with a bright red tie.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth opens up about her anxiety in honest video

In the caption, the mom-of-two simply wrote: "Back when we used to color coordinate." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "One of my faves!" while another wrote: "Geo and Ali," alongside a love heart emoji. Others simply commented with heart emojis.

MORE: Ali Wentworth poses in gorgeous beach photo during family celebration

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions leave co-star lost for words live on air

Ali and George are a match made in heaven and proof that opposites attract.

They met on a blind date after a mutual friend set them up, and while Ali admitted she was reluctant to go, she was more than happy she did in the end.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth twinned in red outfits for their date night

The actress opened up about the beginning of their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares gorgeous wedding photo as she and George Stephanopoulos mark 20 years of marriage

MORE: Ali Wentworth announces exciting news from NY living room

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," she said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately.

Ali and George met on a blind date

"We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

Recently, Ali appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan where she revealed plans for her and George's 20th wedding anniversary.

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth prepare for bittersweet change to living situation

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's monochrome open-plan home in New York

She told the hosts that they were originally planning on throwing a party, but decided against it. She also mentioned that they didn't want to give each other gifts, either.

The couple have been married for 20 years

In the end, the couple enjoyed a low-key celebration at home, and Ali marked the special occasion with a sweet tribute message on Instagram, alongside a candid wedding photo taken from their special day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.