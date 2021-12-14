George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals challenge she faced ahead of their anniversary The Go Ask Ali podcast star has been married to her husband for 20 years

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, but it didn't come without challenges.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star appeared on The Talk on Monday to chat about the recent milestone, where she admitted that it was quite the task finding something for her husband.

"I tried to figure out what to get George Stephanopoulos, because he doesn't like gifts or surprises," she told the panel.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth opens up about her anxiety during the pandemic

Ali then went on to tell the hilarious story of a past gift idea, where she had booked a hotel for the pair, only for George to just visit at lunchtime.

"We only used this for an hour so you could re-sell this," she recalled telling the staff.

"The receptionist was like, 'Hi, we don't charge by the hour for this hotel. You may want to try something further out that Queens,'" she said.

Ali Wentworth opened up about the challenge she faces with her husband George Stephanopoulos

The Talk then surprised Ali with a Legally Blonde-inspired Playboy bunny outfit that she unwrapped live on air, which had been inspired after the star commented on Reese Witherspoon's recent post about the outfit in the film.

"You can use that for date night," Sheryl Underwood told the star.

Fans adored watching Ali on the show, with many taking to Twitter to comment on just how funny she was. "I love Ali she's hilarious," one wrote, while another commented: "This was such a hilarious chat with Ali Wentworth. Wish she was on even longer." A third added: "Have Ali on more please."

Ali and George have been married for 20 years

Ali and George have had a busy year and are now gearing up for the holidays. The pair met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and were engaged just two months later.

They then went on to welcome daughter Elliott and Harper. The family live in the Upper East Side of New York, close to the Good Morning America studios for George's work.

