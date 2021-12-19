George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's Manhattan living room is so stylish The GMA co-anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star live in the Upper East Side of the city

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have an incredible home in Manhattan where they have been living since 2009.

And while the celebrity couple are relatively private, Ali shared a glimpse inside their huge living room in her latest Instagram post over the weekend.

In the video, Ali discussed what it is to be a feminist today, the subject she talks in depth about in her latest Go Ask Ali podcast episode.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth opens up about her anxiety

In the footage, the mom-of-two was seen sitting in her open-plan living room, which is decorated with black-and-white prints of New York's iconic skyline.

The living room leads onto a huge study area that resembles a stylish library, complete with a floor-to-ceiling bookcase filled with novels.

There are also decorative flowers in the living area and a quirky ceiling light adds an artistic touch to the space.

Ali Wentworth shared a glimpse inside her open-plan living space in New York

Ali and George relocated from Washington D.C. to New York when the journalist took over Diane Sawyer's job on Good Morning America.

The apartment has previously featured in Architectural Digest and features many stylish interior touches.

Ali and George live in Manhattan with their youngest daughter Harper, and faced a big change in their family earlier in the year when their oldest daughter Elliott left home to attend university.

Ali and husband George Stephanopoulos live in the Upper East Side of Manhattan

The actress admitted that taking Elliott to university had been "brutal" in an honest conversation on social media with fellow parent Gwyneth Paltrow.

However, the proud mom revealed on her Go Ask Ali podcast that her teenager was "thriving" there now.

The celebrity couple have been married for 20 years

The family are no doubt looking forward to reuniting for the holidays too. Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

