Savannah Guthrie shares incredible family photo featuring her rarely-seen siblings The journalist offered fans an unexpected tip as she battled with COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie is finally back in the office after battling with COVID-19. The Today Show journalist just reunited with co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who had already returned to work after she too had to isolate herself after a positive diagnosis right before Savannah's.

Despite her diagnosis, Savannah has seemingly kept herself, and fans, entertained, sharing rare glimpses of her family and time at home.

During her time in isolation, the television host took to Instagram to share all that was getting her through her battle with COVID-19.

While time with her kids was certainly a priority, she also shared an unexpected remedy that sent fans wild: selfies!

Savannah shared pictures of her rarely seen siblings and herself, separately of course, and gave some advice to her fans: "stop what you're doing and send your sibling a selfie. We did and it was fun!"

Her followers raved about the tip and complimented the television host, describing the trio as "super siblings."

Savannah shared selfies of herself with her rarely-seen siblings

This isn't the first isolation post of Savannah's that sends fans wild. She recently posted pictures of herself playing in the snow with her kids Vale, seven, and Charley, five.

In the shots, the two kids enjoyed themselves while collecting as much snow as they could to build giant snowballs that eventually found their way to their mother.

Though many fawned over how adorable and grown up Savannah's children are, they also hoped the family was playing it safe, reminiscent of a 2019 eye injury that resulted in vision loss for the anchor.

The two Today Show hosts were reunited

Now that Savannah is back in the office, she celebrated reuniting with Hoda in the best way possible: with a celebratory selfie with her beloved co-anchor. Naturally, Savannah captioned the image: "and it feels SO good."

