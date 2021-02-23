Martha Stewart looks incredibly youthful in LBD - and fans are blown away The star has gone glam

Martha Stewart will ring in her 80th birthday this year and she is doing it in serious style.

The glamorous entrepreneur blew fans away when she shared behind-the-scenes photos from a recent shoot and her youthful good looks were show-stopping.

In one photo Martha shared on Instagram, she was looking at images of herself on the back of a camera and wearing a tight, short black dress, which sparked a major reaction from her fans.

"Those legs," wrote one, while another said: "Legs. Wow," and a third commented: "Amazing, you look amazing."

Martha wowed her fans with her look



Martha thanked the glam squad and photographer in her caption in which she explained she had been posing up a storm for Harpers Bazaar US.

The lifestyle mogul shared a selection of other snaps too and seemed to be rather impressed with her appearance in them as well.

In one particular image, Martha was sprawled across the bed holding a book and there wasn't a fine line in sight.

Martha was impressed with her then-and-now looks

She captioned it: "The opener is a great photo of me holding a book about beauty from Glamour Magazine. Original photo early 60's.

"Today, sixty years later and I don't look too bad. Still can wear @gucci gowns. And my favorite @manoloblahnick shoes."

Martha recently shared some of her quarantine beauty secrets with her fans on social media.

Martha looks after herself

"Cleanse your skin well and moisturise morning and night," she said. "Tinted sunscreen is good all day and lipgloss of course. Apply masks two or three times a week!

"If you can find CBD masks and serums use those. Watch your diet - baking is fun but too many cookies. Too many cakes - Careful!! Hone your cooking skills. Make new salads, try new vegetables, try new ethnic dishes."

She also credits regular exercise and good genes for helping her to age healthily.

