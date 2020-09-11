Martha Stewart looks incredible in stunning swimsuit photo posted by Tyra Banks The star just turned 79

Martha Stewart proved she's the perfect model for her lifestyle brand when she appeared on Tyra Banks' Instagram feed in a swimsuit snapshot which left fans stunned.

The 79-year-old entrepreneur looked incredible in the photo where she's posing at the end of a swimming pool.

The America’s Next Top Model host - who had spotted the image on Martha’s Instagram - clearly thought it worthy of her social media pages and her fans agreed.

"When sexy bae swims up to the end of the pool and you go, "Dang, you look like @MarthaStewart!" she captioned the photo. "And then you realize DANG, you ARE Martha Stewart! Looking H. O. T.! AmIRight?"

The post was then flooded with people complimenting the age-defying star.

"She is quite amazing and beautiful," wrote one fan, while a second commented: "Age is nothing but a number" while a third added: "Yep!!@ Martha’s HOT!!"

Martha proudly posted the photo to Instagram

Martha actually shared the image during the COVID-19 lockdown and later admitted the photo was a "thirst trap".

She told Entertainment Tonight: "My camera came on backward, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

Martha certainly does look great and she shared some of her quarantine beauty secrets with her fans.

Martha leads a very active lifestyle

She revealed in a separate Instagram post: "Cleanse your skin well and moisturise morning and night. Tinted sunscreen is good all day and lipgloss of course. Apply masks two or three times a week!

"If you can find CBD masks and serums use those. Watch your diet - baking is fun but too many cookies. Too many cakes - Careful!! Hone your cooking skills. Make new salads, try new vegetables, try new ethnic dishes."

She also credits regular exercise and good genes for helping her to age healthily.

