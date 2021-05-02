Martha Stewart's 14 surprise marriage proposals revealed

When Martha Stewart, 78, snapped a selfie from the pool of her dreamy Long Island home, little did she know that it would spark an outpouring of love online, a viral trend and a string of marriage proposals!

After the best-selling author uploaded the alluring picture, she received many private messages, including 14 different proposals for her hand in marriage.

While being interviewed on The Ellen Show, guest host Howie Mandel quizzed Martha about her photograph and the impact it had. "I saw that you became a thirst trap with the hottest picture ever," joked Howie, and proceeded to ask if Martha had any Zoom dates as a result of the snap. "Oh, I got so many proposals and so many propositions," she replied. "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

"I've had 14 proposals" Martha told E!'s Daily Pop. "I haven't checked lately. That was the first day.”

Fans went wild for Martha Stewart's pool selfie

Martha took the now-famous photograph while pouting at the camera from her idyllic swimming pool. Along with the over 243,000 likes, the image was commented on by many adoring fans, writing words like "stunning" and "beautiful" to describe the star. Subsequently, stars such as Chelsea Handler even attempted to recreate the look!

It is hard to believe that Marta is aged 78

What inspired the photo? Martha explained to Entertainment Tonight that she "just thought I looked great coming out of the pool. My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture."

Today in 1961 19-year-old Martha Kostyra married Andy Stewart to become .. Martha Stewart. #wedding pic.twitter.com/JIFjysegSM — Rob Frydlewicz (@HistoryOhMy) July 1, 2016

Martha was married for 26 years to Andy Stewart

The lifestyle guru has actually been married before, and she was hitched to Andy Stewart for 26 years before they divorced in 1990. The former couple also share a daughter together, Alexis Stewart.

As well as Martha's Long Island abode with its stunning pool, she has a ranch-style property in Katonah. The Cantitoe Corners farm often features on her Instagram page and has amazing grounds.

