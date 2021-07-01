Martha Stewart concerns fans with health update from her bed The star posted the news on Instagram

Martha Stewart left fans seriously worried for her wellbeing on Thursday when she updated them with some bad news.

The star took to social media with a photo from her bed and a message detailing her health.

In the snapshot, Martha's leg was elevated and wrapped up in bandages, with her foot just peeking out of the end.

She wrote a lengthy caption detailing the extent of her painful injury: "Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story. Bad timing all around.

"Ruptured my Achilles’ tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail. The great @drjohnkennedy @nyulangone performed a three hour operation yesterday to repair the damage.

"Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks."

Martha will be off her feet for weeks

She continued: "After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity. Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car. Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again."

Her fans sent hoards of praying emojis while others wrote: "Thinking of you," and, "Oh my goodness! Two weeks of stillness, not sure that’s possible."

Many were sure she would be back on her feet in no time, but plenty also recognised the agony she would be in.

Martha wowed with her swimsuit photo last year

Martha's photo is far cry from the one that made headlines last year in which she was posing in the swimming pool of her impressive home.

The swimsuit snapshot left fans lost for words as they marvelled at her youthful appearance.

Even Tyra Banks shared the image and wrote: "When sexy bae swims up to the end of the pool and you go, "Dang, you look like @MarthaStewart!" she captioned the photo. "And then you realize DANG, you ARE Martha Stewart! Looking H. O. T.! AmIRight?"

