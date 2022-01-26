Tom Brady makes emotional statement about future of NFL career after Super Bowl upset The American football star is married to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady has had a celebrated career in the NFL but it seems he's ready to move on.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer was knocked out of the playoffs on Sunday and he's now thinking about what the future holds.

MORE: Gisele leaves fans seeing double as she poses poolside with sisters in matching bikinis

Taking to Instagram, the seven-time Super Bowl winner wrote a lengthy and thoughtful post which read: "I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady and family visit Disneyland

"But this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long.

"This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much."

MORE: Gisele marks son's birthday with beautiful message

READ: Tom Brady reveals the 'very difficult issue' he and wife Gisele Bundchen still can't agree on

He continued: "I always want to win, I think that's pretty apparent by now, but that doesn't mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.

Tom hasn't confirmed if he'll return next season

"There's so much to appreciate in a season like this when you're surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them.

MORE: Super Bowl party essentials: 17 must-have supplies for the big game

"I'll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I'll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all."

Tom wants to spend more time with his family

While Tom is yet to confirm if he'll come back for another season he also told Let's Go podcast that his wife, Gisele, and his three children were forefront in his mind when it comes to his decision.

"I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about," said Tom. "It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

Read more HELLO! US stories

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.