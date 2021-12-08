Gisele Bundchen marks son Benny's birthday with beautiful heartfelt message

Gisele Bundchen and husband Tom Brady share two children, Benjamin and Vivian, and on Wednesday they marked Benny's 12th birthday.

The model shared some beautiful sunset photos of herself and Benny enjoying time at the beach, and she looked beautiful in a tiny string bikini in white. In the first photo, the doting mom embraced her son, who wore snazzy blue swim trunks, while planting a kiss on his head. The second shot saw Benny striking a pose in the sea as waves crashed all around him.

The model had beautiful words for her son, as she lovingly wrote: "Happy birthday my sweet Benny! You are growing up way too fast!

She added: "I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much!"

Fans all rushed to the comments to say the same thing, as they all wished the youngster a happy birthday.

One commented: "Happy birthday Benny!! You’re truly one of the sweetest and most creative boys I know!! Love you," and a second said: "Little boys are the best! Happy birthday sweetie."

Gisele had some sweet words for her son

And dad Tom had a sweet message for his boy, as he posted: "L O V E Y O U B E N N Y," alongside seven heart emojis.

Gisele was making some happy memories on the beach this time, but on one of her recent trips, she encountered a worrying situation.

The supermodel took to social media to share a video of herself on the local beach where she discovered a female turtle on her back and unable to escape the trash.

Gisele is also a stepmom to Tom's son from his previous marriage

Explaining what she did, she revealed: "I immediately started to free her from the net that was strangling her, but even after we got her untied, she was too tired to make her way back to the ocean. I didn’t think twice, I just picked her up and carried her to the water."

And the star was also quick to remind fans that "there are so many other animals that unfortunately end up dying on nets like this".

Her friends all praised her for the quick-thinking decision with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Heidi Klum and Lewis Hamilton all commenting.

Tom also watched the video of his wife and left a string of heart emojis.

