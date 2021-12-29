Tom Brady pays heartfelt tribute following death of John Madden John Madden passed away on 28 December

Tom Brady has made a heartfelt tribute to the legendary NFL coach and sportscaster John Madden following his death on 28 December, at the age of 85.

Tom, who is a seven-time NFL champion, took to his Instagram Stories where he shared a photo of John, and wrote: "John called our first Super Bowl. He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game. My condolences and love to the Madden family." He finished the post with a heart emoji.

John was the head coach for many NFL teams, most notably the Oakland Raiders who he stayed with for ten years, and even guided them to win the Super Bowl back in 1977.

Following his retirement from coaching after the 1978 season, he began work as a sportscaster, working for CBS Sports, Fox Sports, ABC Sports and NBC Sports.

John was well-respected for his commentating career and managed to scoop 16 Sports Emmy awards.

The star was also the face and voice of the popular Madden NFL game series.

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, who is a former NFL player, also took to his social media channels to pay tribute to John.

Alongside two images of the late star, he wrote: "John Madden was an @nfl legend. When you played, and John Madden was on the call, it was time to shine!"

He continued: "RIP John Madden. Your legacy will live on forever. Sending my love and prayers to his family and loved ones," and added a heart emoji.

Fans were quick to react, sending their support and echoing his tributes. "We send you our Prayers and condolences," wrote one. "Heartbreaking. I learned a lot about football because of him. Condolences to his family" wrote another.

Many other NFL stars also paid tribute to John, with former running back Chris Johnson commenting with two praying emojis and former Seattle Seahawks player Jordan Babineaux saying: "Damn! …and I just watched the Madden documentary," with a crying emoji.

