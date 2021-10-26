Tom Brady makes nine-year-old fan who beat cancer cry with incredible gesture The NFL star had previously sent the boy a video message

Tom Brady made one young fan incredibly happy over the weekend as he gifted him a hat at the end of the Buccaneers' game against the Bears.

The young fan had been holding a sign that said: "Tom Brady helped me beat Brain Cancer," throughout the game and in the final minutes, Gisele Bundchen's husband went over to gift him a hat – making the boy cry.

The special gift is part of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative with the American Cancer Society that focuses on routine screenings to catch the disease in its early stages.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Tom shared a picture of the boy with the sign and called him "the bravest kid in the world".

Tom seemed emotional as he handed over the hat to Noah

"The best part of everything I've achieved is being able to help kids like Noah. You inspire me more than anything!!!" the father-of-three added.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Tom first heard of Noah earlier this year when someone from Noah's extended family told him that he was a huge TB12 fan and was battling brain cancer.

The NFL star was clearly moved and recorded a video that he sent to the nine-year-old's mother Jacque on Instagram.

"Hey Noah, how are you doing? I just wanted to let you know I'm thinking about you. I know you're one of my biggest fans in Utah, and I know you've got a great family that loves you, and support your mom and dad and your siblings," he said in the video.

Noah with his father after Tom gifting him the special hat

He continued: "And I just want to let you know I'm thinking about you, I'm with you, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Hang tough. You're going to be great, I know it. Get well soon and take care, bye bye."

Following the sweet interaction, which was caught on camera, Tom added: "That was really sweet. Obviously, a tough kid. It puts a lot in perspective of what we're doing on the field. In the end, it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through."

He added: "We all try to make a difference in different ways, and I think so many guys commit time to their foundations and to doing good things for the world... I always think, 'Do the best you can do, under any circumstance.' It was nice to see."