Gisele leaves fans seeing double as she poses poolside with her sisters in matching bikinis

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her unbelievably close bond with her siblings on Wednesday by delighting fans with a rare photo with some of them.

The 41-year-old star posed with her twin, Patricia, and sisters Rafaela and Graziela, while her youngest, Raquel, and oldest, Gabriela, were noticeably absent.

In the photo shared on Instagram and seen here on the Daily Mail, the Brazilian model was posing poolside and wearing a baseball cap and bikini top.

WATCH: Gisele and her children dance in support of Tom Brady

Her sisters were also sporting swimsuits and looked equally as stunning as the star herself.

She captioned the photo with a Portuguese message which translates as: "About this inexplicable bond (which sometimes knots… lol) that it is to have sisters in life."

She's very close to her family, especially her twin. They rang in their milestone 40th birthday in 2020 and Gisele had a special message for Patricia.

Gisele has a twin sister Patricia too - seen above

Taking to social media, she shared several never-before-seen photos with her sister and a heartfelt tribute too.

"Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet!" she wrote. "How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!"

In past birthday messages, Gisele has also called 'Pati' her "other half," and it's clear they remain close.

Gisele cherishes family, including her husband, Tom Brady, and their sweet children, Vivian and Benjamin together, and the NFL star's son from his previous relationship, John, too.

Gisele and her sisters with their mom

Tom has commended his wife for supporting their family and holding down the fort so that he could continue to play football.

On his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray he admitted she has "held down the house for a long time now".

Before he joked: "I try to do my best with the kids. Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that's been going on in the house for a long time too."

