Demi Moore has shocked fans with an unexpected new video and an even more unexpected co-star: none other than Mila Kunis. The two caused a collective jaw-drop as they joined forces for a hilarious new Super Bowl commercial for AT&T.

Demi was famously married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, though he is currently married to the St. Elmo's Fire star's now co-star, Mila. The actresses dazzled in form-fitting black dresses, Demi with a plunging neckline and Mila clad in sequins.

The minute-long ad portrays a high-school reunion, but unbeknownst to Demi, 59, and Mila, 38, they are both in attendance. Superlative awards are being presented, and the tension builds when both stars awkwardly walk towards the stage, thinking they are about to win the award for "Most Admired Alum."

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis unexpectedly partner up for hilarious commercial

A winner that is neither Mila nor Demi is announced, and in between the actresses' confusion at having lost, Demi leans over to tell Mila: "I had no idea we went to the same high-school," to which she hilariously responds: "We have a lot in common," alluding to their shared romantic history.

In an even more hilarious turn of events, the two actually did go to the same high-school, Fairfax in Los Angeles.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher in 2007

Proving that there is no real life tension between the two, Mila told Entertainment Tonight that it was actually her idea to include Demi in the commercial, after she learned it wasn't just Ashton that they had in common.

Demi immediately welcomed the idea, as Mila explained to ET: "I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board."

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attending a charity event

Mila and Ashton tied the knot in 2015, nearly two decades after first meeting on the set of That '70s Show. They have two kids together, seven-year-old daughter Wyatt, and five-year-old son Dimitri.

