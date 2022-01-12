Demi Moore's underwear snapshot is totally unexpected She surprised us all

Demi Moore is back in sunny Los Angeles after spending the holidays at her winter wonderland home in Idaho, and she's on the cultural bandwagon.

The star took time out from her busy schedule to soak up the delights of a day out at The Museum of Contemporary Art - and her photos definitely turned heads.

Demi - who is used to posting swimsuit selfies with her fans - displayed a unique underwear snapshot from an interesting art collection.

Rather than posing in the underwear herself, Demi showed off the creation of artist, Pipilotti Rist, who had made an art piece entirely out of knickers, y-fronts and other tighty-whities hanging from the ceiling.

Another displayed a bright yellow swimsuit and Demi also shared photos of herself walking through the impressive light display which had been created too.

Demi waved goodbye to 2021 with her family by her side. Her daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout joined her at the Hailey, Idaho home where they all also quarantined at the beginning of the pandemic.

Demi checked out the unique underwear art piece at The MOCA

They all shared photos from the fun festive period where they had snowball fights, and days by the fire and Christmas looked like perfection.

Ahead of the holidays though, Demi made the most of being able to travel again and jetted around the world to numerous destinations both for vacation and for work.

Demi was getting her cultural kick

She set sail in Greece, made a star-studded appearance in New York for the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards and attended the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in the UK.

We can't wait to see what 2022 brings for Demi and her family.

