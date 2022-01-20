Demi Moore causes a stir with edgy throwback photo The Ghost star's style is unmatched

Demi Moore really knows how to make a statement, and has been doing so for years, as evidenced by her latest throwback post.

The actress marked throwback Thursday with a photograph of herself taken in front of a beautiful mansion in an unexpected way.

She posed atop a motorbike in a comfy-looking ensemble, consisting of a loose-fitting deep brown sweater, a tan vest, blue cuffed jeans and black combat boots.

Demi looked absolutely radiant in the shot, contrasting against her setting and pose, and she captioned the pose: "Biker chic(k)."

Fans took to the comments to compliment the shot, with many simply using heart-eyed and flame emojis and dropping words like: "Stunner," and: "Gorgeous."

The Indecent Proposal star recently also revealed that she'd gotten into the new year's spirit by resuming her usual travels with a recent selfie.

Demi took to her social media to share a picture of herself during her latest adventure, showing off the essentials of her look.

In the snapshot, it looked like she was reclining on an airplane seat while wearing a headscarf, her glasses, a face mask, and pajama robes.

The silky robe made the shot look a lot more lush and cozy as Demi embarked on one of her fascinating trips around the world and fans were stunned with how good she looked.

The actress was most recently seen in Los Angeles after spending the holidays with her family, and documented her visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Demi wore a chic black jumpsuit in the shots that featured a zip-up neckline, pairing it with a statement Dior handbag with a marbled print and a pair of black and white sneakers, with her hair slicked back and her matching mask.

The star was surrounded by covered multi-colored lights in the shots, illuminated by the pink, purple, and blue hues of the exhibit she stood in.

