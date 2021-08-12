Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher address controversial parenting decision with hilarious video The couple share two young children

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sparked a reaction from fans when they updated them on the parenting confession they recently made.

The A-list duo caused a stir when they made a revelation about their two rarely seen children and now they've addressed it in the best way.

Mila and Ashton previously admitted they're fairly slack when it comes to their offspring's personal hygiene and they don't bathe Wyatt, six, or Dimitri, four, every day.

Now, they've taken to Instagram with a hilarious video in which they joke about their decision.

The pair appeared on Ashton's social media in the bathroom of their expansive family home and were both killing themselves laughing as he joked about Mila putting their children in the shower.

In the clip, their son and daughter could be heard splashing around at bath time and it was lovely to see the pair unphased by negative feedback following their parenting decision.

Mila and Ashton appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to talk about their family. "I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns. Ever," she said.

Mila and Ashton have been married since 2015

Ashton then admitted that they only wash their kids if they have visible "dirt" on them. "Here’s the thing," Ashton added. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point."

Mila revealed that one of the reasons she doesn’t believe in washing her children with soap each day is because she grew up without that luxury.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway,” she said when quizzed by Dax's co-host Monica Padman on who "taught" her to not wash.

Mila and Ashton are in line with the American Academy of Dermatology Association, which says children aged six to 11 "may not need a daily bath," but should at least wash once or twice a week.

They're also vehemently protective of their children and ensure their fame does not impact their childhood.

Ashton previously addressed the situation and said: "My wife and I have chosen a career in the public eye but my kids have not and I think they should have the right to choose that. It's their private life, it's not mine to give away."

