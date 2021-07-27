Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make surprising revelation about rarely seen children The couple have two children

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made a surprising revelation about their children – and it’s sure to divide their fans.

The Hollywood power couple admitted that when it comes to their kid’s personal hygiene, they take a less is more approach.

Ashton and Mila share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, six, and son Dimitri Portwood, four, and confessed that they don’t bathe them every day.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns. Ever,” Mila recently revealed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Ashton went one step further and admitted that they only wash their kids if they have visible “dirt” on them.

“Here’s the thing,” Ashton added. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Mila revealed that one of the reasons she doesn’t believe in washing her children with soap each day is because she grew up without that luxury.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway,” she said when quizzed by Dax’s co-host Monica Padman on who “taught” her to not wash.

Ashton and Mila share two children

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, children aged six to 11 "may not need a daily bath," but should at least wash once or twice a week.

Ashton and Mila are very private about their children and do not share photos of them online. During an appearance on The Thrive Global Podcast with Arianna Huffington in 2017, Ashton opened up about their decision, saying: “We don't post them on social media. I have conversations with people about this. I actually think that should be a choice.

"We have a private account for the grandparents so that they can see the kids, but we don't share photos of our kids publicly as we feel that being public is a personal choice."

He continued: "My wife and I have chosen a career in the public eye but my kids have not and I think they should have the right to choose that. It's their private life, it's not mine to give away."

