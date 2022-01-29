Miranda Lambert gets fans in a fluster with radiant new selfie ahead of Valentine's Day The country music star looked so natural

The look of love suits Miranda Lambert who is preparing for a special Valentine's Day with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

With only a couple of weeks to go until the romantic holiday, the singer shared a sweet message with fans - and she looked glowing.

MORE: Country music fans go wild for Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert news

In the Instagram post on Friday, Miranda was getting dolled up in a makeup chair. Her long, blonde hair was worn loose and her complexion was radiant.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert is all smiles as she celebrated incredible news

She promoted her lifestyle brand in the caption which read: "Glam essentials: @idyllwind perfume (the perfect valentine's day gift), @johnnylavoy, @moanilee and @tiffanygiffordstyle."

Miranda's fans were blown away by how lovely she looked and complimented her no end.

MORE: Carrie Underwood teams up with Miranda Lambert for Memphis charity cause

MORE: Miranda Lambert delights fans with celebratory announcement during break from work

"Beyond stunning," wrote one, while another said: "Gorgeous gal, inside and out," and a third commented: "Absolutely breathtaking."

Miranda received huge compliments from fans

Many remarked on how much they love her perfume and wished her a happy and healthy upcoming Valentine's Day too.

She'll no doubt be spending it with her husband who she married in 2019 after meeting on Good Morning America.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's foyer inside her Tennessee home is so impressive

MORE: Miranda Lambert's love story with husband Brendan is like something from a movie

Miranda was performing with her band, The Pistol Annies, and he was working on set.

Miranda and Brendan have been married since 2019

"My husband was doing security there for the show," she later revealed to the New York Times. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back."

They tied the knot after just three months of dating but have made their marriage a success.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.