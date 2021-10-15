Miranda Lambert 'so thankful' as she shares family update with her husband The couple have been married since 2019

It was a very happy day for Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, as they marked a major milestone together from their beautiful family home.

The couple posed for photos to celebrate Brendan's 30th birthday and Miranda dedicated a sweet social media post to him alongside a gushing tribute.

The country music star - who was previously married to Blake Shelton - posted a series of loved-up snapshots from their Nashville property and wrote: "Gussied up to celebrate this dream boat today! Happy 30th Birthday @brendanjmcloughlin."

She continued: "I love you so much. I'm so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years! #30 #HappyBirthday."

Miranda and Brendan looked so happy

Miranda then added: "P.S. I might have gotten him the @kitchenaidusa for both of us! Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for."

Fans rushed to send their congratulations and wrote: "Gorgeous couple! Loving that dress," and another added: "Congratulations! The prettiest couple in country music."

The singer married her police officer husband, Brendan, in 2019 after meeting on Good Morning America. Miranda was performing with her band, The Pistol Annies, and he was working on set.

Miranda and Brendan live in Nashville

"My husband was doing security there for the show," she later revealed to the New York Times. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back."

They tied the knot after just three months of dating but have made their marriage a success.

Her ex, Blake, has also moved on and earlier this year, he made his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, his wife.

The couple said 'I do' on Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, where he built his own chapel as a declaration of his love to Gwen.

