Miranda Lambert delights fans with celebratory announcement during break from work The award-winning country star is currently enjoying some time off in Nashville

Miranda Lambert has had a busy year and recently revealed she had wrapped up work for the holiday period.

But over the weekend, the country star delighted fans after sharing the preview video for CBS' much-anticipated New Year's Eve show, which she will be taking part in alongside other country music stars.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, will see Miranda join the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce on the celebratory show on 31 December.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert shares unexpected news about CMAs appearance

Taking to Twitter, Miranda shared a preview video featuring herself and other performing artists, alongside the caption: "See y'all on New Year's Eve!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Will be there with bells on!" while another wrote: "I'm super excited!" A third added: "Let the party begin!"

Miranda is currently in Nashville, and wrapped her final two shows of 2021 at the end of November with her band, The Pistol Annies.

Miranda Lambert delighted fans with her celebratory announcement

Sharing a reflective message after her last performance of the year, she wrote: "Did our final 2 shows of 2021. Coast to coast! Ft Lauderdale florida @tortugamusicfestival to Ridgefield Washington @ilaniresort."

She added: "Thanks to everyone who came out to see us this year. See y’all in 22! #homefortheholidays #nashville."

Miranda will enjoy a nice long break after a hectic few months of shows as her next scheduled performance isn't until March 2022.

Miranda has a legion of fans around the world

She revealed in September that she is one of the headline acts for next year's Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

Just before the beginning of her work break, Miranda also enjoyed celebrating her 38th birthday at the CMAs.

The country star is currently enjoying time off work with husband Brendan McLoughlin

The singer was joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who made a rare red carpet appearance.

The pair were all smiles as they posed at the star-studded event, with Brendan looking smart in a black suit and tie, and Miranda looking stylish in a black gown.

