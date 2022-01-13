Miranda Lambert and husband surprise fans with sneak peek at new project together They make a great team

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have been working on a very special project together and they've just revealed to fans exactly what it is.

The country music star took to Instagram with a sneak peek at her brand new music video for If I Was a Cowboy and there's a very special guest in it.

MORE: Miranda Lambert surprises fans with sparkly new cowboy look

Alongside the clip, Miranda explained: "If I Was a Cowboy video is out now. We shot this video in a little old town in Texas with real cowboys and you’ll see some cameos from a few of my favorite people @brendanjmcloughlin @db102681."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares look at her new music video featuring her husband

While it wasn't immediately obvious what Brendan's role in the video was, it's likely he was one of the cowboys riding the horses.

Her fans adored the post and wrote: "Love this so much. Something in this genre from this angle this hasn't been done before. Amazing," and another added: "Completely Obsessed And Loving This Sooo Very Much."

MORE: Miranda Lambert turns heads in mini dress with a twist as she counts down to exciting career moment

MORE: Miranda Lambert delights fans with yet another exciting announcement to kick off the new year

Miranda looked like a natural riding a horse in the video, wearing a western-inspired, corseted outfit.

Miranda's husband Brendan makes a cameo in her new music video

Just the day before, Miranda teased fans with a series of impressive outfits for another social media post announcing the upcoming release of the music video.

This time she shared another scene in which she commanded attention in fabulous cowboy attire.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's eye-popping engagement ring - and how it compares to ex Blake Shelton's

SEE: Miranda Lambert stuns in leather mini skirt for long-awaited announcement

The clip saw Miranda confidently strut into a saloon, leaving all the patrons turning their heads in surprise.

It's all work AND play for Miranda and Brendan

"Wanted by the law but the laws don't apply to me…'If I Was A Cowboy' Music Video premieres tomorrow at 7pm ET," she captioned the clip, the night before its release.

Fans were, once again, left ecstatic, inundating the comments section with the cowboy, flame, and heart emojis in anticipation.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.