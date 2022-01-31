Russell Crowe prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight – but it's clear his romance with Britney Theriot is going from strength-to-strength.

The couple made a rare public appearance together at the weekend as they took their seats at the Australian Open, where they watched the Women's Singles final.

Russell, 57, and Britney, 31, were in high spirits as they sat courtside, at times completely gripped by the action on court.

Gladiator star Russell was first romantically linked to Britney back in November 2020; they are thought to have met on the set of his film, Broken City. While they have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they have been photographed together on a number of occasions.

Russell and Britney stepped out for the Australian Open

The start of Russell and Britney's romance followed the end of his marriage to Danielle Spencer. The former couple were married from April 2003 until April 2018, when their divorce was finalised. They had announced their separation in October 2012. Together they share two sons, Charles, 18, and 15-year-old Tennyson.

In July 2020, Russell made rare comments about his sons in an interview with Australia's Sunrise. He joked that Charles and Tennyson had decided to quarantine with their mother because food delivery services would reach her house.

The couple are thought to have started dating at the end of 2020

"When I asked the boys, they said they will choose Uber Eats over my paternal care. I wasn't too impressed about that," he joked. "My boys live with their mom and they're pretty well settled there."

Danielle and Russell remain on good terms and she sent a public message to her ex in April in honour of his birthday – just eight days after the death of his beloved father, John.

Russell shares two sons with ex-wife Danielle

Danielle shared a throwback family photo showing the former couple with their sons, and wrote: "It has been a very tough & sad week for the Crowe family. Wishing you some happiness on your birthday today Russell."

