Russell Crowe's two children star in very rare family photo The star shares his boys with ex-wife Danielle Spencer

Russell Crowe is one of Australia's biggest stars – but when it comes to his family, he prefers to keep a low profile.

Fans were delighted then when his ex-wife Danielle Spencer recently shared a photo starring the couple's two sons – Charles, 17, and 14-year-old Tennyson.

The picture shows Danielle stood with her children on either side of her. She joked in her caption: "Here I was telling the boys to smile – and then I didn't! Ah well…"

Russell, 57, and Danielle, 52, first met in 1989 while working on the film The Crossing together. After an on-off romance, they eventually tied the knot in April 2003 on the same day as Russell's 39th birthday.

Danielle Spencer shared a rare photo of sons Charles and Tennyson

The couple decided to separate in 2012 and were divorced in April 2018.

In July last year, Russell made rare comments about his sons in an interview with Australia's Sunrise. He joked that Charles and Tennyson had decided to quarantine with their mother because food delivery services would reach her house.

"When I asked the boys, they said they will choose Uber Eats over my paternal care. I wasn't too impressed about that," he joked. "My boys live with their mom and they're pretty well settled there."

Russell's ex-wife recently sent a touching public message to the star

Danielle and Russell remain on good terms and she sent a public message to her ex just last month in honour of his birthday – just eight days after the death of his beloved father, John.

Danielle shared a throwback family photo showing the former couple with their sons, and wrote: "It has been a very tough & sad week for the Crowe family. Wishing you some happiness on your birthday today Russell."

At the time of his dad's death, Russell shared a heartbreaking announcement on social media, telling his followers: "I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness.

Russell's father passed away at the end of March

"My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."

In a subsequent message, the Hollywood star added: "I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world whose heart he touched and whose ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news."

