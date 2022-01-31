Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she shares heartfelt post The actress is a proud mom of four

Nicole Kidman took to Instagram over the weekend to share a touching post with her 8 million followers – and daughter Bella was quick to show her support.

READ: Nicole Kidman unrecognisable as she celebrates major news – famous friends react

Mom-of-four Nicole posted a black and white photo showing her cuddling up to acclaimed director Alan Sorkin, and wrote: "Sending a big congratulations to the one & only Aaron Sorkin on his nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the #WritersGuild Awards. #BeingTheRicardos @LATimes #TheEnvelope @RyanPfluger."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation for new role

Among those to like the post was 29-year-old Bella, Nicole’s eldest child. Nicole and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, adopted both Bella and her younger brother, Connor, during their 11-year marriage. Bella now lives in Croydon, south London, with her husband Max Parker, while 27-year-old Connor is based in Florida.

READ: Nicole Kidman is an actress because she was 'not allowed on the beach'

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor just made a major change to his appearance

Nicole shared a heartfelt post dedicated to Aaron Sorkin

Following the end of her marriage to Tom, Nicole found love with country star Keith Urban and together they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret. Tom, meanwhile, welcomed daughter Suri, 15, with his third wife, Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

READ: Nicole Kidman stuns fans with rare comments about marriage to Tom Cruise

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into life with children Connor and Bella Cruise

Bella is Nicole's eldest child

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, 54-year-old Nicole was asked about what she thought of the press focusing so heavily on her relationship with her ex-husband.

READ: Nicole Kidman's niece is her double in beautiful new photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman's $4.5million Australian home will surprise you

"I was young. I think I offered it up?" she replied with a laugh. "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way…

Nicole and Tom adopted Bella and Connor when they were young

"I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time, I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.'"

Nicole very rarely speaks about her two eldest children, who prefer to life their lives away from the spotlight. But in a 2019 interview with the Sun, she did speak about Bella and Connor's decision to follow their father into the Church of Scientology.

The star also shares two daughter with husband Keith

"Motherhood is about the journey," she said. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here