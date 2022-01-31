Catherine Zeta-Jones's son shares new family photos – and sparks fan reaction Dylan is the star's eldest child

Catherine Zeta Jones's son Dylan Douglas has taken to Instagram with a series of new family snapshots.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas slash asking price of $19.5m New York penthouse

Dylan, 21, shared four photos and a video with his followers taken in Portsmouth, Dominica, which he captioned with pirate flags emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones skinny dips in her £3.6m indoor pool

The first photo shows Dylan sat in front of the ocean with large sailing boats visible in the background. For the second photo, he has been joined by his dad Michael Douglas, and younger sister Carys, 18, as the trio pose in front of a waterfall, smiling for the camera.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares hilarious family video – 'just wave and smile for her'

MORE: Take a tour of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' family home

There is no sign of mom Catherine – judging by her own Instagram account, she has remained at home in New York working on her Casa Zeta-Jones line.

Dylan shared a series of snapshots with fans

The final image Dylan chose to share was a sweet throwback snapshot showing him dressed up as a pirate – complete with an eye patch.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off phenomenal dance moves in workout gear

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones's jaw-dropping kitchen at $4.5m home is fit for a queen

Fans loved the new post with one telling the aspiring actor, "Beautiful family pictures!" "Definitely a Douglas," a second remarked, and a third shared: "Breathtaking scenery and the waterfall is gorgeous too. Love the little pirate, has to be mini Dylan!"

Catherine and Michael share two children together

Catherine, 52, and Michael, 77, have been married for more than two decades. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their 21-year marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan shares heartfelt message about his famous family

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare family video inside opulent dining room

The couple have been married since November 2000

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent," Catherine explained. "So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us.

"We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

Read more HELLO! US stories here