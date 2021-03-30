Russell Crowe shares heartbreaking family news with his fans

Russell Crowe has received an outpouring of support from fans after sharing a devastating update on social media.

The Australian actor, 56, announced the death of his 85-year-old father, John, in a touching post on Tuesday, telling his followers: "I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness.

"My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."

In a subsequent message, the Hollywood star added: "I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world whose heart he touched and whose ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news."

A third message read: "John Alexander Crowe 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021 Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace." Russell also changed his profile picture to a snapshot of his parents together.

Russell Crowe has announced the death of his beloved father, John

Among those to reach out to Russell was his Noah co-star Anthony Hopkins, who wrote: "Dear friend, sending you my deepest condolences. Everyday I ask myself, 'what's it all about?' Love, Tony."

Another response read: "Sending our love to your family, my friend. The world has lost a true character. Travel well, John." A second read: "And we are never quite the same again. Sending my best to you and family x."

A third message said: "Condolences and love, RC. I remember your dad well and he did indeed charm me. You carry his spirit onwards."

The star's parents, John and Jocelyn

Russell had a close bond with both his parents and revealed in June 2020 that he had returned home to quarantine with John and Jocelyn during the pandemic.

"My mum and dad are pretty old now. My dad's 84 and my mum's 79 and they're suffering from the things people get at that age. You know, early-onset this and that. So it was just a better thing for me to be where they were," he told Extra TV.

