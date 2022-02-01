Deborah Roberts mourns devastating family loss with heartbreaking tribute The ABC journalist is close to her family

Deborah Roberts felt the love and support of those around her as she revealed her family had suffered a terrible loss at the start of the week.

Today star Al Roker's wife took to Instagram to reveal that her brother-in-law Lawrence had unexpectedly passed away.

She shared a series of pictures of him along with her sister Tina, who he was with for four decades, as she penned an emotional and heartbreaking tribute to him.

Deborah wrote: "Through tears I share heart wrenching news from my family. We are all shattered by the unexpected loss of my gentle and kind brother in law Lawrence Clarington.

"A dad of three daughters and five grandchildren, Lawrence always showed up with strength, humor and optimism. Nothing rivaled family for him. Except maybe Tina's Sunday dinner."

She mentioned how she had also reported on him in the past as well, adding: "Many of you may remember that I had the honor of reporting on him and his former high school football teammates who were finally recognized for a state championship 50 years after their victory, after being overlooked during segregation."

Deborah revealed that her brother-in-law had unexpectedly passed away

The ABC journalist talked more about her story and her family member's perseverance in getting their emotional feat recognized.

She concluded her moving tribute with: "It is a hard truth for us to accept that this bright light has dimmed. But his memory never will. We miss you terribly Lawrence. Rest In Peace."

The 20/20 journalist shares a close relationship with all of her siblings and is a family person through and through, and this loss proved to be a hard one.

The journalist shares a close relationship with her family

Fans and friends alike quickly took to the comments to express their condolences to Deborah and share messages of love and encouragement, along with heart and praying hand emojis.

