Today's Al Roker's family holiday in intimate photos: 'Not the Christmas we expected'

While most celebrity families attempt to make their holidays seem picture-perfect online, Today's Al Roker's loved ones provided a realistic look into their festivities.

The journalist's daughter Leila Roker transparently shared on her Instagram that it was "not the Christmas we expected, but a magical one nonetheless." The 27-year-old opened up about her struggles with being sick doing the most wonderful time of the year. She expressed: "Like what seems like half of the internet, we also had a very sick Christmas."

She continued: "Christmas morning champagne was replaced by apple cider vinegar tea and cold medicine, between cookies. But in between the coughs and sneezes, puzzles were solved, gifts were exchanged, laughs were had and traditional movies watched."

Fans flocked to the comments to show their support. One person wrote: "What a blessing it was for you to be able to spend Christmas with your 'people' having a cold or not…. Wishing you a blessed rest of the holiday season!." A second person said: "'Thanks for sharing beautiful pictures. Hope you feel better." Another fan added: "I sure hope Auntie Leila and everyone is on the mend quickly and ringing in the New Year is much healthier!"

Leila shared a behind the scenes peek into the family's get together. In her carousel post, she showed Al and Deborah Roberts' picturesque forest property, their delicious dinner table, the family watching Elf, and her adventures going Christmas shopping and creating a puzzle with her mom.

Unfortunately, Leila wasn't the only one with the flu in the family. Deborah shared a carousel of wholesome pictures from the family's holiday, but she also got candid in the caption.

She wrote: "What a week! Yes there was sickness. Coughs. Sniffles. Headaches. But there was also Joy. Warmth. Family. And I'm grateful for all of it! Always light out there. Here's to choosing gratitude, no matter what the holidays delivered. Merry everything. #gratitude #joy."

Her post featured pictures of her family decorating the tree, visits to a museum, the family watching The Polar Express and much more.

In another post, which featured a heartwarming picture of the family in front of the house, she further revealed how the family pushed through the flu season together.

She transparently added: "Christmas reality vs. the postcard myth. We only summoned the energy to take this photo with big smiles the day after. I crawled out of bed. Others off the sofa. Four of us, coughing and sneezing in between takes. We were gifted the holiday flu bug or virus that's spreading this week. Not the day we dreamed of but the one we got! Merry Christmas! Hope you're feeling jollier! #christmas2025 #holidays."