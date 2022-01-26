Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts announce amazing news – and we're so excited

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Today weatherman Al Roker has gotten us very excited as he confirmed some incredible news with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

The couple took to Instagram to announce that they would be developing their own television adaption for their favorite book, The Personal Librarian. They shared a photo of themselves sitting in the living room at their stunning Manhattan home as they flicked through the pages of the book. They also shared another photo of the novel's front cover.

In the caption, the star wrote: "Big News! @debrobertsabc and I are developing a new project for TV.

"'The Personal Librarian' is a favorite in our household, and I'm beyond excited to produce this limited series with my wife through Al Roker Entertainment."

The project is in very early stages, with it currently not confirmed where the series will air, or who will be playing the starring roles.

In a statement, Deborah explained: "From the moment I picked up 'The Personal Librarian,' I fell in love with it. And I knew it needed to make the leap to a series or motion picture."

Speaking about the book with Variety, Al said that it "blew him away", adding: "The idea that somebody has to subvert their very identity to succeed — there's some of that going on today."

Al and Deborah had amazing news for their fans

The Personal Librarian was written by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, and it is a historical fiction book based on the life of Belle da Costa Greene.

Belle, who lived from 1879 to 1950 managed and directed the personal library of investment banker J. P. Morgan and his son, Jack Morgan.

For most of her career she presented herself as a white woman, despite being Black, claiming that she had Portuguese ancestry to explain her darker complexion.

Al's news came shortly after his fans hailed him as an "inspiration" for his ongoing fitness routines.

The 67-year-old had decided to do get his steps in indoors due to the bitter chill outside and even dubbed himself a "wimp".

But his followers were still impressed, as one enthused: "You're an inspiration," and another added: "Have a great day Al!!! I've been loving the weather here in Texas."

A third posted: "Thanks for your inspiration," and a fourth went further, as they said: "Thanks Al! You motivate me!"

