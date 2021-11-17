Al Roker gave his fans a reason to delight on Wednesday as he shared that it was his daughter Leila Roker's birthday.

MORE: Al Roker's touching message to wife Deborah Roberts as she pays tribute to someone special

The Today star took to social media to share an Instagram Reel compiled of rare family photos from his daughter's childhood days to the present.

Many of the shots included other members of the family as well, like his wife Deborah Roberts, his older daughter Courtney, and his youngest son Nick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker has fans talking with adorable video of family dog Pepper

"A very #happybirthday to my #darlingdaughter who makes us proud every day. Enjoy the day, @cleilapatra," he captioned the post.

The now 23-year-old Leila replied to her father's post, adorably saying: "Love you, Pappers! Thank you!" Many other fans took to the comments to send birthday wishes of their own.

MORE: Al Roker surprises fans with photos featuring rarely seen family member on Today

Deborah also shared several pictures of her daughter on her social feed to pay tribute on the special occasion, including a heartwarming caption.

Al celebrated his daughter's birthday with a compilation of family memories

She wrote: "It's hard to believe that she’s a grown up…fully realized young woman. Because when I stare into those big, beautiful eyes, I always see my sweet little girl.

"The girl who came into the world with a curious face, a bold spirit and a bright smile. The girl who didn't hesitate to make herself present and to share her mind!

"Leila, you were the greatest gift I could've imagined 23 years ago. Happy birthday my Lovely first born! What a light you are in this world. @cleilapatra #happybirthday #daughterlove."

MORE: Al Roker turns heads with his 'classy' appearance in new workout videos

MORE: Al Roker stuns fans with a Halloween makeover you have to see

Since both Leila and Courtney live away from home, Nick is usually the family member that makes the most appearances on his parents' social media.

Deborah also paid tribute to Leila on social media

The family recently competed in the Abbott 5K Dash in New York City in the run-up to the marathon, an activity they enjoy participating in together.

The popular Today weatherman's wife shared a series of family pictures of her with her husband and their 19-year-old son, including a selfie of the three radiantly smiling at the camera after having finished their incredible dash.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.